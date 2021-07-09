Stephens Inc. AR Sells 9,096 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co boosted its position in PPL by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in PPL by 9.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 16.9% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in PPL by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

