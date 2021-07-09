Stephens Inc. AR Takes $3.41 Million Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $130.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.43. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $136.82.

