stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $2,133.95 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $2,133.95 or 0.06321399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $15,316.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00118214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00162951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,693.95 or 0.99811569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.05 or 0.00936220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 633,552 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

