SThree (LON:STEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $479.50

SThree plc (LON:STEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 479.50 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 475.20 ($6.21), with a volume of 21326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.21).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 434.79. The company has a market capitalization of £634.18 million and a P/E ratio of 38.00.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

