Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 25,619 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,619 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 53.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 73,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

