Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 34,081 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 132.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Ryder System worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

