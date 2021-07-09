Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,821 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 209,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 185,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $114.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Truist upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

