Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,958 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $64,431,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after buying an additional 885,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Shares of LNT opened at $56.84 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

