Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 2.57% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 921,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 394,025 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 66,505 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 112,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 76,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.29. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

