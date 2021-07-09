Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 154.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,815 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 531.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,757 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

