Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,613 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,058,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 519.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 176,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.