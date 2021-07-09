Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,321 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 448,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HP stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.