Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.29. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

