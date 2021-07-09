Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.35 Million Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of AAON worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AAON by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.52.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

