Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $120,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $109.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.92.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

