Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 323.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTS opened at $143.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.32.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.