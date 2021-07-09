Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.54 Million Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of 2U worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $31,439,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of 2U by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,379,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.