Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.57 Million Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,240 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cree were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cree by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cree by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 121,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,227,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $93.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

