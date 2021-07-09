Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $161.48 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

