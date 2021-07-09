Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.63 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $180.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.83. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $115.62 and a 12-month high of $191.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

