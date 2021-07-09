Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 7,397 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,767 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Glacier Bancorp worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after buying an additional 596,232 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after buying an additional 669,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,467,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,346,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

