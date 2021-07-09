Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.70% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

LQDH opened at $95.73 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87.

