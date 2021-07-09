Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Integer worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Integer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.96.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

