Stifel Financial Corp Sells 164,175 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,175 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 511,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 480,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 256,611 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 200,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

