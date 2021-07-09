Stifel Financial Corp Sells 26,079 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,079 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 79,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.34.

