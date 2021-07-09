Stifel Financial Corp Sells 31,793 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,347 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 31,793 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of FireEye worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,837,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,095,000. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,527,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FireEye by 127.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,540,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.11.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

