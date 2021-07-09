Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,642 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 469,170 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 845,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,232.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 290,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNW opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

