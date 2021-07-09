Stifel Financial Corp Sells 83,819 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,819 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in The AES by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The AES by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in The AES by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in The AES by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 44,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of AES opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

