Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of MSA Safety worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.9% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 103,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSA opened at $163.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.24. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.