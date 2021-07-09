Stifel Nicolaus Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $64.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.54.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Accolade has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of -18.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 124.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,598 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,050,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,813 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,308,000 after buying an additional 1,166,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at $41,847,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

