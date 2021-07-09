Stipend One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stipend has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $762,749.08 and $32.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,209.48 or 1.00104352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00039257 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.74 or 0.01250152 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00375738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.85 or 0.00385376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006646 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,586,205 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

