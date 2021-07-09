STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STM. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

NYSE:STM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. 63,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,286. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.74. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

