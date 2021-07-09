Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 4,180 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 23,122% compared to the average volume of 18 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. 355,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,073. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.41. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.75.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.
