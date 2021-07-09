Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 4,180 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 23,122% compared to the average volume of 18 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. 355,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,073. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.41. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 346.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,875,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $8,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

ASLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.