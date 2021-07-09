Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:AGG)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,086 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,161% compared to the average daily volume of 641 call options.
Shares of AGG opened at $116.06 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $119.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.76.
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
