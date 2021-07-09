Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:AGG)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,086 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,161% compared to the average daily volume of 641 call options.

Shares of AGG opened at $116.06 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $119.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.76.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.