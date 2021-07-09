Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Univar Solutions Call Options (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 44,195 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,900% compared to the average volume of 1,473 call options.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.
In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
NYSE UNVR opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Univar Solutions Company Profile
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.