Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Commercial Metals Call Options (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,202 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average daily volume of 1,280 call options.

CMC stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

