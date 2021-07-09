Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,583 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,211% compared to the typical volume of 197 call options.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $580.10 million, a PE ratio of 66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

