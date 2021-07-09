Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 8,054 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 665% compared to the average volume of 1,053 call options.

NASDAQ FPAC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 768,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,949. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82. Far Peak Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAC. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,350,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

