Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fair Isaac Call Options (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,827 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,017% compared to the typical daily volume of 253 call options.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,520 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $515.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $499.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.44.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.