Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Stamps.com Put Options (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 20,393 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,363% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,394 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $125.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.55. 236,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.32.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $3,429,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

