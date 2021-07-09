STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of STORE Capital worth $120,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

