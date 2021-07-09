Stream Protocol Trading 19.5% Lower This Week (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $170,157.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00055359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.36 or 0.00908236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,399,225 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

