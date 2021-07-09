Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.0991

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $88.49 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00055306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.92 or 0.00899822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,339 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

