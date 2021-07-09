Strike (STRK) Price Hits $42.43 on Major Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.43 or 0.00124313 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $124.01 million and $8.09 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00046677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00121695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00163116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,049.63 or 0.99758986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.00948592 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,922,767 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

