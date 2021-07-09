StrongHands (SHND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 37% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $522,525.71 and approximately $41.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,610,961,925 coins and its circulating supply is 17,197,767,571 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

