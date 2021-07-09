Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,004,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $736,151,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $263.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.56. The firm has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $176.07 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

