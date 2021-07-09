Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €17.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SZU. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.95 ($17.59).

ETR SZU opened at €13.11 ($15.42) on Friday. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.76. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

