Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMU.UN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SMU.UN stock traded up C$0.22 on Friday, reaching C$18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 316,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,150. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.01 and a 1 year high of C$18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

