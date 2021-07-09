Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Sells $67,518.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,069 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven D. Fitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Steven D. Fitz sold 30 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $654.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven D. Fitz sold 16,916 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Steven D. Fitz sold 50,311 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,842.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $96,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $22.38. 755,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,444. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.82.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

