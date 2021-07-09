Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0694 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $33,754.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.36 or 0.00633759 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000990 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

